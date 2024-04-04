Alan joins forces with Abu Sakara to form grand alliance for victory in 2024 presidential election

04.04.2024 LISTEN

The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has joined forces with the leader of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster to win power in the 2024 General Election.

The two astute politicians on Thursday, April 4, announced that talks have been concluded with several political entities and individuals to establish a grand alliance and work together closely to contest the December 7 polls.

The Alliance, named the 'Alliance for Revolutionary Change' (ARC) will aggressively mobilize Ghanaians from across the country, particularly the youth and women, irrespective of their religious, political, and ethnic affiliations, in a grand coalition to elect the first Independent Candidate as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

In the press release announcing the formation of the Alliance, it said the ruling New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have failed to address the fundamental challenges of development of Ghana after leading the country for the past 32 years.

The Alliance insists that when voted into power to break the duopoly of the NPP and the NDC, it will end the cycle of poverty and reset the country on a new path to prosperity.

