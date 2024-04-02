If the looting under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t won’t stop, my exposés won’t stop – Ablakwa declares

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has opined that there is grand and wanton looting ongoing under the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, he will work assiduously to expose the looting brigade through his parliamentary oversight duty.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, April 2, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that he is set to publish newly intercepted documents confirming the massive looting strategy being used by the current government.

“If the grand and wanton looting by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government won’t stop, the exposés cannot stop.

"Democracy Dies in Darkness.

“Fresh intercepted documents and massive payments under this new looting strategy will all be published here at 6am tomorrow April 3, 2024,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over the years has been known for many exposés.