63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo marries 12-year-old girl in controversial customary marriage at Nungua

The customary marriage between Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a 12-year-old girl known as 'Naa Okromo' in Nungua has sparked a wave of debate and concern, shedding light on age disparities and traditional practices within the community.

In a ceremony steeped in tradition, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo entered into matrimony with Naa Okromo, who has now taken on the traditional name Naa Ayemoede as per customary marriage protocols prevailing in their community.

However, the marriage is not deemed complete until Naa Ayemoede undergoes a subsequent ceremonial purification ritual.

This purification ceremony is deemed essential to prepare her for the responsibilities incumbent upon her as the spouse of the Gborbu Wulomo, which notably includes the significant role of bearing children in accordance with tradition.

Furthermore, in alignment with customs, the Gborbu Wulomo is obligated to select a 'bue ekpaa yoo', referred to as his customary wife or 'sɛiheyoo. This revered tradition is an essential aspect of the Gborbu Wulomo’s lifelong tenure and authority over ceremonial affairs within the community.

The union between the elderly Gborbu Wulomo and the young Naa Ayemoede has evoked mixed reactions within and beyond Nungua, prompting discussions surrounding the intersection of traditional practices, cultural norms, and child protection rights.

As the controversy surrounding this customary marriage continues to unfold, it underscores the need for a nuanced examination of customs and practices to ensure the well-being and rights of individuals, particularly the protection of minors in alignment with legal frameworks and safeguarding measures.

-DGN online