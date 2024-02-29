Anti-gay bill was passed for political reasons – Audrey Gadzekpo alleges

The Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Audrey Gadzekpo alleges that the Anti-Gay Bill was passed for political reasons.

Parliament passed the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The bill proscribes LGBT activities and criminalizes its promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in the act would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a three to five-year jail term.

Prof Gadzekpo told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Wednesday that the passage of the bill was for political reasons.

She alleged the lead proponent of the bill, Sam George defended the rights of homosexuals in 2015 when former President John Dramani Mahama was rumored to have had a gay friend who was sponsoring him.

She, therefore, queried what changed his stance. “I am telling you that they have passed it not for any reason but for political reasons. Mr Sam George the Chief proponent of the bill in 2015 when his candidate John Mahama was being accused of having a friend who was a homosexual sponsoring him etc etc. Sam George is on record saying that the constitution protects those rights.

“So I have to wonder why he changed his mind…What has changed? 10 years ago did he have a different morality from today, from 2021 when he proposed the bill.”

“That is why I am saying there is politics. They are walking over the bodies of vulnerable people,” she stated.

