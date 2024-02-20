Modern Ghana logo
Akrofuom Assembly to support teachers to be agents of change

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Pressing global issues like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change require urgent and widespread action.

The problems seem interconnected hence a deliberate efforts to inculcate unto the youth and children the need to change their mindset and be innovative has become imminent.

The Akrofuom District Assembly has however resolved to support some committed teachers in the district to help teach school children to adopt a new mindset that will be a complete departure from the status-quo and embrace innovations.

The Chief Executive of the District Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode made this assertion when he engaged the media after a day's workshop organized by the Center for Balance Development, a US based Non-governmental organization dedicated to the enhancement of balance in the global development process.

The workshop which involved teachers and school children drawn from basic schools in the district was focused on one of the key programs of the NGO, 'Innovation Club: Path of Success for Innovators of Tomorrow'.

It is a progressive, innovative, & holistic empowerment program designed for children and youth to nurture their capacities & talents, enhance their innovative mindset, and discover their unique path of success, by exploring innovations that serve the needs of the global community for a more united, prosperous, & sustainable world.

The DCE said before the youth can be empowered to have innovative mindset, it was imperative to start from the foundational level hence his decision to bring the program to Akrofuom which was the first of its kind in the country.

He said the District Assembly was bouyed by the interactions from the lecture hence will commit to supporting some of the teachers who will demonstrate enough commitment to extend the lessons learnt to their students to enable them have a unique and innovative mindset to lead the campaign for a change in attitudes.

An Auxiliary Board member of the Center for Balance Development who was the resource person for the workshop Tony Parker Danso commended the District Chief Executive for supporting the workshop stressing that the Akrofuom district has proven to be a leader in educational transformation in the Region.

He stressed on the need to change the mindset of kids and prepare them for the future. "We need concepts to enable the children face the challenges of the world, the focus is to empower the kids and the youth to face the challenges to change the world"

Mr. Danso was optimistic that the youth are well conditioned to have a change in mindset hece called for the support of Government and its agencies to enable the youth and children adopt the right approaches in dealing with environmental, social and economic challenges of the world.

The participants numbering over 40 expressed excitement over the the workshop and said they have acquired new ideas on how to be agents of change in their respective schools.

