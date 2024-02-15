Modern Ghana logo
Ya-Na enskinned Mustapha Sanah as Chief of Dalun

15.02.2024 LISTEN

His Royal Majesty, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II has enskinned Mr. Mustapha Sanah, a development management specialist as the Chief of Dalun, under a traditional title Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II.

Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II, known in private life as Mr. Mustapha Sanah, is the Executive Chairman of Northern Development and Democratic Institute, NDDI, a premier liberal democratic public policy think-tank based in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

During the enskinment at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace, many people extolled Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II as a pragmatic and progressive royal of Dagbon who prioritises peace, development and intra and inter ethnic harmony and co-existence as the surest way for the sustainable development of the Dagbon State and Northern Ghana.

The Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II has served the Ya-Na Abukari II creditably and the Dagbon Traditional State in many roles.

He served on many committees including finance, protocol and publicity committees during the investiture of Ya-Na Abukari II in 2019.

He is a speech writer at the office of the Ya-Na and also co-ordinated the external relations affairs of the King of Dagbon.

Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II is a member of the royal family of Dagbon. He was born to His Royal Highness, Diare-Lana Amadu-Sanah, a grandson of Diare-lana Dahamani.

His Royal Highness Diare-lana Dahamani, a respected chief of Diare and an astute Islamic scholar and astronomist was a grandson of Ya-Na Andani Jangbariga, from his famous daughter Princess Pagsan, Sister of Pakpan Shetu, mother of Yelzol-Lan Lagfu and Tijo-Naa Abdulai.

By royal lineage, the parents and grandparents of Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II are referred to as pagbihi, to wit, royals from the princesses.

Dalun Traditional Area is a farming area and a strategic geo-political zone located at the North-West of Tamale, along the White Volta, and near Kumbungu.

The new Dalun -Lana will be outdoored on Friday 16th February 2024 at the forecourt of the Dalun Palace at Dalun, in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.

Edmond Gyebi
