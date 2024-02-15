Tension in Fise: Chief Nii Darko First-Quao urges Ga Traditional Council to bring Sempe Chief to order

15.02.2024 LISTEN

The Chief of Fise, a developing community near Amasaman in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Darko First-Quao has emphasized the need for peace and unity in the area to promote accelerated social, economic and infrastructural development.

He is therefore calling on the Ga Traditional Council and the Elders of the Otublohum Traditional Council to call the Sempe Chief, Nii Otintor and his elders to order for peace to prevail in Fise.

“I want peace to prevail in this land…because without peace we cannot develop as a people. Those who want to create division and confusion in Fise must be brought to order with immediate effect”, Nii Darko First-Quao emphasized. “We want peace in Fise and not war”.

The call by Nii Darko First-Quao follow attempts by some group of persons to secretly create a parallel chief or traditional authority in the Fise community by installing another chief in the area, even though there is an existing chief.

This perceived illegal installation of a parallel chief which is currently causing serious tension in the community, according to Nii Darko First-Quao is being masterminded by one Nii Anum Tetteh (Chief of Staff of the Sempe Traditional Council) and allegedly supported by the Sempe traditional council headed by Nii Otintor, the Paramount Chief.

There has been heavy security presence in the community following the installation of another chief by the Sempe Chief.

The said new chief, Nii Ade Otu of the Akutsemaa family of Fise, was allegedly installed at Sempe on Friday 9th February, 2024.

In an attempt to make himself known to the people in the community after his alleged secret installation, Nii Ade Out, announced a triumphant entry into the Fise community on Sunday 11th February, 2024 together with one Daina Amenku his supposed Queen mother and his mother, one Ayorkor Amenku (Mensah) who hails from La.

However, his planned ‘royal procession’ was fiercely resisted by some irate youth and elders of Fise.

At an emergency press conference at Fise, the angry youth led by Asafoatse Yaw Mensah Dekpe maintained that the Fise community already has its own legitimate Chief in the person of Nii Darko First-Quao who was installed to succeed the late Chief, Nii Fisher I, popularly known as Godson William Bruce Konuah who died on 2nd October 2002.

According to the youth, it was Otublohum Paramount Chief, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, and the then Chief of Pokuase, Oto Kwame III and their elders who came to bury the late Chief and not the Sempe Stool or any of the Sempe elders.

They further maintained that, it was the same Nii Dodoo Nsaki II who installed the current Chief of Fise, Nii Darko First-Quao on 4th November, 2022 in the presence of the head of the First-Quao Fisher family of Fise in the person of Mr. Solomon Nii Dodoo Nyan-Quao who obtained a judgement over all Fise lands with the root of title hailing from Otublohum.

The youth were of the view that, the installation of a parallel chief in the same community would be a recipe for destructive conflict, which would derail the development and peace of the community.

The Chief of Fise, Nii Darko First-Quao who reiterated his call on the Ga Traditional Council to bring the Sempe Traditional Council to order, also appealed to the Police in Amasaman to intensify their surveillance and arrest any person or group of persons who would try to disturb the peace in the area.