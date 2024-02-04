Wontumi, Kokosohene feud: Let Antoa shrine kill whoever is found guilty – Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has passed judgment on the conduct of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Otumfuo’s Kokosohene Nana Kwaku Duah.

Describing the recent feud between the duo as detrimental, the Minister wants the matter to be left hanging.

“If you have gone to Antoa and the curse has not been overturned, allow the matter to rest and let whoever dies die. Is this an issue?

“If the curse will work and the person who evoked it is guilty let him die, and if the other party is also guilty allow him to die. Resolve any other matter within the party and stop fighting on radio because you are collapsing the party,” he stated on Hello FM.

Wontumi and the Kokosohene reportedly visited the shrine to overturn the curse, but conflicting narratives presented at the sacred place prompted the caretakers to direct them back to Manhyia for a proper resolution.

The dispute revolves around allegations that Wontumi insulted Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the NPP’s parliamentary vetting process.

The Kumasi Traditional Council recently cleared Wontumi of these allegations, but the curse placed on the Kokosohene remains unresolved until a proper settlement is reached at Manhyia Palace.

