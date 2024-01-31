UPSA students host Hult Prize 2024 OnCampus event

A group of students from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have hosted a successful OnCampus event, kicking off the first stage of the prestigious Hult Prize competition.

This global challenge, offering a $1 million prize, empowers students to find innovative solutions to critical social issues.

UPSA's OnCampus program saw passionate student volunteers, known as Campus Directors, organize training sessions and community events centered around this year's theme. Their dedication culminated in a final pitch competition, where team EcoSynergy Network emerged victorious.

This dynamic team, composed of Claudia Obeng Agyemang, Grace Korkor Wortey, Hannah Nchidebon Johnson, and Samuel Mensah, impressed judges with their innovative solution. They will now advance to the regional competition, where they will compete against teams from across the globe for a chance to join the Hult Prize's prestigious Global Accelerator.

The Global Accelerator is an intensive program designed to refine and amplify the chosen teams' social ventures. From there, only six teams will earn the coveted title of Finalists, pitching their ideas on the world stage in London for the ultimate prize: $1 million to bring their vision to life.

"Putting this competition together was a challenge, but witnessing the passion and dedication of our students makes it all worthwhile," shared Mr. Michael Ackon, the UPSA Campus Director. "We are confident that EcoSynergy Network, or an equally strong team from Ghana will make it to the finals."

About the Hult Prize:

The Hult Prize, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for students," challenges aspiring social entrepreneurs to develop solutions for pressing global issues. Each year, students from around the world compete for the chance to win $1 million to launch their social venture and make a lasting impact.