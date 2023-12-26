Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Seek new knowledge ahead of 2024 – Bishop Dag to Christians

Social News Evangelist Bishop Dag Heward-Mills
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Evangelist Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

World renowned Evangelist Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has advised Christians to equip themselves with new knowledge to possess the new things God has in stock for them in 2024.

He urged them to seek such knowledge by listening to Christian messages or tapes and reading Christian literature.

Bishop Heward-Mills said this on Monday during a Christmas Day Celebration Service at the First Love Church dubbed, “Joy To The World”.

The First Love Church is one of the denominations founded by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills under the United Denominations originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches.

The Clergyman quoted from Colossians 3:10 which read, “and have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him.”

Bishop Heward-Mills said his continuous seeking of new knowledge was one of the secrets behind his ministry success story.

He recounted how as a final year medical student in the year 1988 at Suhum, a word from God to him launched him on the path of ministry.

“I heard God clearly speak into my ears, 'from today you can teach.' This new knowledge changed my life and marked the beginning of my new journey,” he added.

The Bishop urged Believers to devote themselves to earnest prayer and ask God to bring new ideas to their doorstep ahead of the new year.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP closes nomination for parliamentary primaries NPP closes nomination for parliamentary primaries

2 hours ago

Don't fall for NPP of phantom and failed promisesagain — Asiedu Nketia to Ghanaians Don't fall for NPP of phantom and failed promises again — Asiedu Nketia to Ghana...

2 hours ago

You're wicked for selling fertilizers to cocoa farmers and left them in warehouses because farmers can't buy — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo You're wicked for selling fertilizers to cocoa farmers and left them in warehous...

3 hours ago

Our customs against same-sex marriage – Sophia Akuffo Our customs against same-sex marriage – Sophia Akuffo

3 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Experienced NPP MPs opt out of parliamentary primaries

3 hours ago

2024 budget: Parliament approves GH63.2 million for NDPC 2024 budget: Parliament approves GH¢63.2 million for NDPC 

3 hours ago

Lets give fair treatment to all and avoid litigation in court — Chief Justice Let’s give fair treatment to all and avoid litigation in court — Chief Justice 

3 hours ago

Help me retain Ayawaso Central seat – Henry Quartey to delegates Help me retain Ayawaso Central seat – Henry Quartey to delegates

3 hours ago

Go and sin no more AMLAG rescues six inmates at Navrongo Prisons Go and sin no more AMLAG rescues six inmates at Navrongo Prisons 

20 hours ago

Nigeria. By Kenan AUGEARD AFP Attacks kill at least 160 people in central Nigeria

Just in....
body-container-line