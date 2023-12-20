Some judges misconduct themselves but it’s not an indicator to say judges are bad – Supreme Court Justice nominee

A Supreme Court Justice nominee, Henry Anthony Kwofie has expressed worry over the corruption perception associated with the judiciary.

During his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, December 20, the Supreme Court Justice nominee said most of the corruption allegations against the Judiciary are unfounded.

Henry Anthony Kwofie said although he admits there are instances where judges misconduct themselves, that should not be an indicator that all judges are bad.

“Perception is a mind issue, there is a lot of talk about it, with perceptions they are difficult to deal with. There have been several seminars by the judiciary on corruption and ethics, we have ethics, and we train judges on issues of ethics, corruption, and proper behavior almost every year, we do it.

“The perception, most of them are actually unfounded. Somebody goes to court and loses a case and then all of a sudden there is corruption, somebody misconducts himself and there is corruption.

“Some judges misconduct themselves, I don't deny that fact, but it should not be used as an indicator to say judges are bad therefore there is corruption,” Supreme Court Justice nominee Henry Anthony Kwofie argued.

In a proposal on how the Judiciary can clamp down on the allegations of corruption, the nominee said there should be intensified education.

He said the Judiciary needs a very strong Communication or Public Relations Department to be its voice to set the records straight on such allegations.