The Majority in Parliament has expressed disapproval of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin's recent criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his refusal to assent to some private member's bills.

The bills in question are the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill and the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill, both sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu.

In a letter addressed to Parliament, President Akufo-Addo outlined his reasons for declining to give his assent, raising concerns about the potential financial impact on the state's consolidated fund and a perceived violation of Article 108 of the constitution.

In reaction to the President's decision, Speaker Alban Bagbin asserted that the President was "tragically wrong" and had been ill-advised by the Attorney General.

During a parliamentary session in Accra on Monday, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed disappointment in the Speaker's comments, describing them as "most unfortunate."

“If the Speaker disagrees with him, it is legitimate, and he could have ended it.

“‘I disagree with the opinion of the president. Then maybe I will also come up with my understanding of the law’. But we all saw and heard the rather visceral language of the speaker.

“I thought it was most unfortunate. The Speaker, after reading it, goes on his own frolic and attacks the president, and I felt it was most unfortunate,” Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu remarked.