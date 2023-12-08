Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-gay Bill to be passed before House goes into recesses — Speaker Bagbin

Social News Anti-gay Bill to be passed before House goes into recesses — Speaker Bagbin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, says the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 will be passed before the House goes on recess for the festive holidays.

The House is expected to rise on Friday, December 22, 2023, for the yuletide.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

Commenting on the recent creations by both the Majority and Minority Caucuses of the House about the Bill, Mr Bagbin said: “The bill will see the light of day before the House rises for the Christmas and New Year break.”

“…Honourable Members, I know that nobody in this House is opposed to the bill, and I know the bill will see the light of day before we rise because the people of Ghana are expecting us to pass the bill before we go on recess. Failure to do so will have serious consequences on members as they want to advance in their political careers,” Mr Bagbin said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the sponsors of the Bill accused the Majority in Parliament of sabotaging the passage of the Bill.

This was a result of Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker who was presiding over proceedings refusing a request from the Caucus for the Bill to be taken at the consideration stage.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, one of the sponsors of the Private Members Bill and a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps alleged the Majority Caucus were being deliberate and frustrating the processes needed to have the Bill passed.

He said: “The next strategy the proponents of the bill adopt will be to name and shame the Majority of MPs who have allegedly been influenced by persons with an interest in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country.”

In a reaction, the Majority Caucus led by Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, denied the allegations at a press conference in Parliament House on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

He, however, alleged that Mr George was aware of the issues causing the delays in the passage of the Bill.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama I will work with you as president to build the Ghana we want – Mahama to busines...

3 hours ago

I dont blame you if you dont understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name,my family —Asiamah jab critics I don’t blame you if you don’t understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gav...

4 hours ago

Id go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend on Chinese drugs —Nana Agradaa I’d go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend ...

4 hours ago

Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, vote for Bawumia —Chairman Wontumi Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, ...

4 hours ago

The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's bad gov't —Mahama The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's b...

4 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama All attempts to rebrand Bawumia not worked; we'll use his past speeches against ...

4 hours ago

2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parliament than NDC —NPP Youth Organizer 2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parl...

4 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist formalicious prosecution Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist for malic...

4 hours ago

Tthe Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA. Consider Henry Kwabena Kokofu as your running mate — Dr. Otchere Ankrah 'begs' B...

5 hours ago

Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' Mahama —Salam Mustapha 'fires' OSP Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' M...

Just in....
body-container-line