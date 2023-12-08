Anti-gay Bill to be passed before House goes into recesses — Speaker Bagbin

Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, says the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 will be passed before the House goes on recess for the festive holidays.

The House is expected to rise on Friday, December 22, 2023, for the yuletide.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

Commenting on the recent creations by both the Majority and Minority Caucuses of the House about the Bill, Mr Bagbin said: “The bill will see the light of day before the House rises for the Christmas and New Year break.”

“…Honourable Members, I know that nobody in this House is opposed to the bill, and I know the bill will see the light of day before we rise because the people of Ghana are expecting us to pass the bill before we go on recess. Failure to do so will have serious consequences on members as they want to advance in their political careers,” Mr Bagbin said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the sponsors of the Bill accused the Majority in Parliament of sabotaging the passage of the Bill.

This was a result of Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker who was presiding over proceedings refusing a request from the Caucus for the Bill to be taken at the consideration stage.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, one of the sponsors of the Private Members Bill and a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps alleged the Majority Caucus were being deliberate and frustrating the processes needed to have the Bill passed.

He said: “The next strategy the proponents of the bill adopt will be to name and shame the Majority of MPs who have allegedly been influenced by persons with an interest in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country.”

In a reaction, the Majority Caucus led by Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, denied the allegations at a press conference in Parliament House on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

He, however, alleged that Mr George was aware of the issues causing the delays in the passage of the Bill.

GNA