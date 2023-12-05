Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I may become a pastor after Parliament – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Social News I may become a pastor after Parliament – Nii Lante Vanderpuye
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has refused to seek another term in office after occupying the hot parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress since 2013.

The staunch NDC member had earlier explained that he was no longer seeking re-election and said he was bowing out of Parliament because of frustration.

Mr. Vanderpuye, speaking to the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Avle, stated that MPs face numerous challenges in the execution of their duties, and political parties do not provide them with any form of protection, leading to frustration.

“I am leaving Parliament because I am frustrated; the [political] parties really do not protect the people they have [in Parliament]. So, you are subjected to so much pressure that, after a time, you lose interest because you don't get the sort of environment to be able to harmonize the talents and competence you have,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, in another interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, December 4, 2023, Mr. Vanderpuye said he would go back and teach after he exits Parliament.

However, he said Ghanaians should not be shocked if they see him in clerical attire.

“I have always been a teacher. I would want to go back to the classroom possibly,” he said, adding, “But don’t be surprised if you see me in a pastoral collar”.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye was elected as MP during the 2012 elections, where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party. He was also a former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

From 1990 to 2004, he worked at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where he became the Deputy Head of Sports. Between 2005 and 2008, he was the Head of Sports at Network Broadcasting Limited.

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng

4 hours ago

Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuye reveals Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuy...

4 hours ago

Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of Directors Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of D...

4 hours ago

CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case

4 hours ago

24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey 24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey

4 hours ago

UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums

4 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STCleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight sti...

4 hours ago

Alex Segbefia Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight...

5 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng has become a cancer which cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy relation between law enforcement and judiciary with his anti-judiciary comments– Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has become a ‘cancer’ which cannot be allowed to metastasise heal...

5 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs press conference done with malicious intent to incite the public against the judiciary – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference done with malicious intent to incite the publi...

Just in....
body-container-line