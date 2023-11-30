Breman Traditional Council condemns youth for hooting at Bryan Akyeampong

Nana Okofo Afful Nyankoe II, the Krontihene of Breman Traditional Area

The Breman Traditional Council has condemned a video footage circulating on some media platforms in which some people were seen hooting at Dr Bryan Akyeampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, during the just-ended durbar to climax the Odwira Festival at Breman Asikuma.

The Council described the footage as 'unfortunate” and called for an unqualified apology from the leaders of the group to the minister.

A press release issued by Nana Okofo Afful Nyankoe II, the Krontihene of Breman Traditional Area in the Central Region and Chairman of the 2023 Festival Planning Committee, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Dr Acheampong was booed while addressing the gathering as the Special Guest of Honour.

It said although the Council had received an apology from the leaders of the group, the act was unacceptable and called for a direct apology to the Minister.

Speakers at the grand durbar included representatives of both the ruling and the opposition political parties and were equally given the due respect, the release said.

Dr Acheampong spoke on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and was duly honoured by the chiefs and people of the Traditional Area.

The release said the staged booing was unrepresentative of the general receptive atmosphere given by the well-meaning people of Bremanman.

The Traditional Council, on behalf of the people, expressed gratitude to Dr Acheampong and said its doors remained open to him to freely make the area his second ancestral home due to his contribution to development there.

Meanwhile, the weeklong festival, on the theme: “Bremanman, yenbomu, na yenye” to wit (Breman citizens, let's work in unity), showcased the rich tradition, culture and values of the area, making the 2023 edition unique.

The festival was to renew the people's commitment to communal cohesion and work with development partners to fast-track the growth of the area.

The people of Breman Asikuma in the Central Region are said to have originated from Asante Breman in the Ashanti Region in the 1600s but were led by Nana Amoakwa Buadu I to search for a more suitable place to settle.

As they sojourned, they reached Tarkwa, where they were met with strong resistance but overpowered the people, winning them the appellation' Tarkwa-Breman Akonfona'.

They moved further in search of a better abode and were joined by the Asona Clan and settled at Asona Amanfoso, currently called Asuokoo near Jamra, but were involved in intermit wars and finally settled at Breman Asikuma, their present abode.

