Canada partners KAIPTC for Phase II of UNSOC to enlarge pool of female officers in GAF for deployment

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on Monday, November 13, commenced the second phase of the United Nations Staff Officer Course (UNSOC).

KAIPTC is organizing this course in collaboration with the Women Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) and funded by Canada under the auspices of the Elsie Initiative Program for Women in Peace Operations.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing project “Enhancing Ghana Armed Forces Capabilities to Address Barriers to Women in Peacekeeping”.

The Canadian Government is sponsoring the course through its department leading international development, humanitarian, and peace and security assistance efforts known as Global Affairs Canada.

Among the key aims of the course is to enlarge the pool of trained potential of mainly female officers in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for deployment as and when necessary.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the second phase of UNSOC, the Deputy Commandant at the KAPITC, Air Cmdr David Akrong said he has no doubt that the course will help preserve the reputation that Ghana has established as an enviable reference point in global peacekeeping through troop contribution and by virtue of professional standards that its personnel have demonstrated in the field missions.

In his remarks, Air Cmdr David Akrong argued that at a time when the continent continues to be faced with numerous armed conflicts, it is important to have courses like UNSOC to train officers.

“It is no secret that the African continent is still battling with a number of armed conflicts, which are hindering its peace, democracy, and development. Peacekeeping missions are the key instruments used in dealing with these inter and intra-state conflicts. To make these missions successful, an efficient mission headquarters with sound structures and procedures and professional Military, Police, and Civilian staff is paramount.

“Therefore, training of personnel for the UN mission headquarters is key for successful peace operations presently and for the future,” he said.

He admonished officers taking the course to take full advantage, stressing that it will enhance their capacities as officers with varying backgrounds and equip them to discharge their responsibilities consistent with the rule of law, accountability, and transparency whenever they are called upon to participate in peace operations.

In his concluding remarks, Air Cmdr David Akrong expressed appreciation to Global Affairs Canada for their continuous support and partnership with the KAIPTC to run such a course.

“We are indeed very grateful and appreciative,” he stressed.

More about the United Nations Staff Officer Course (UNSOC):

The United Nations Staff Officer Course is a three-week residential programme that seeks to equip prospective Staff Officers nominated to deploy in UN and regional peace operations missions with the requisite knowledge, skills, and techniques to enable them to discharge their duties and responsibilities effectively and efficiently in the field.

The main focus is to offer a shared understanding of the basic principles, guidelines, and policies on UN peacekeeping to guide personnel as they carry out critical tasks to assist countries in transition from conflict to peace.

It is also aimed at developing a robust pool of trained officers of the Ghana Armed Forces who can function as staff officers in ECOWAS, AU, and UN field missions with a view to contributing to Ghana’s peacekeeping efforts across the Globe.