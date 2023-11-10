One person arrested for felling 300-year-old Okomfo Anokye’s cola tree

One person has been arrested by the police to assist with investigations pertaining to the felling of Okomfo Anokye’s historic cola tree in Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Feyiase in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region woke up to the saddest scene of the historic tree cut down by unknown perpetrators.

The residents are further alleging the involvement of a pastor in the unfortunate act, indicating that the man of God induced the perpetrators with money to cut down the tree after he deemed it a “fetish”.

The Feyiase Akoyem traditional council has relayed the incident to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II awaiting further actions including some traditional rites.

-Classfmonline