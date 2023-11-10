Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

One person arrested for felling 300-year-old Okomfo Anokye’s cola tree

Crime & Punishment One person arrested for felling 300-year-old Okomfo Anokyes cola tree
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

One person has been arrested by the police to assist with investigations pertaining to the felling of Okomfo Anokye’s historic cola tree in Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Feyiase in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region woke up to the saddest scene of the historic tree cut down by unknown perpetrators.

The residents are further alleging the involvement of a pastor in the unfortunate act, indicating that the man of God induced the perpetrators with money to cut down the tree after he deemed it a “fetish”.

The Feyiase Akoyem traditional council has relayed the incident to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II awaiting further actions including some traditional rites.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Tsatsu Tsikata Your arbitrariness staggering – Tsatsu Tsikata tells judge in James Gyakye Quays...

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parliament – Group to Napo Dam spillage: You could have apologised to victims when you appeared before parl...

2 hours ago

DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo DDEP is throwback to the days of military rule – Sophia Akuffo

2 hours ago

Closure of Korle-Bus renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa MP Closure of Korle-Bu’s renal unit was leadership failure – Daffiama-Bussie-Issa M...

3 hours ago

Im inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan I’m inspired to work harder towards a brighter future for Ghana – Alan

3 hours ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong NPP polls: First-timer Bawumia used the presidential platform to good effects – ...

3 hours ago

Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram River retrieved Bodies of three children, two adults who drowned after canoe accident on Afram R...

3 hours ago

IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for external creditors - Prof. Gatsi tells govt IMF bailout: You'll crash if you use same tactic on domestic bondholders for ext...

3 hours ago

Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament Sege shooting: Interior Minister dragged to Parliament

3 hours ago

Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled Komfo Anokye kola tree: Ghanaians outrage after 300-year-old tree felled

Just in....
body-container-line