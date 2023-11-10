Akufo-Addo nominates three Justices to Supreme Court

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed three Court of Appeal Justices to address the vacancies on the Supreme Court bench.

The newly appointed Justices are; Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko, and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong.

This move comes in response to the mandatory retirement of three Justices from the apex court earlier this year, necessitating the need to fill these important positions.

In the wake of these appointments, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has referred the matter to the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The Committee will now undertake a thorough consideration of the nominated Justices and present a report on their suitability for the Supreme Court bench.

-Classfmonline