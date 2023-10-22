Yankasa Association sympathizes with victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage and launches relief fund to support victims

Yankasa Association of USA would like to express our profound sympathies to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, which has displaced several households and their livelihood in the Volta Region and some parts of Eastern and Greater Accra Regions. We have taken note of the disaster that has befallen the people in these regions since Volta River Authority (VRA) began controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams due to excess water in both reservoirs from appreciable levels of rainfall.

The sight of videos and pictures of the damage caused by the spillage in the affected communities saddens our heart and to think it has displaced several communities across over a dozen districts makes it even more disheartening. In these trying times, we encourage religious bodies especially the Muslim communities in Ghana to extend a helping hand to the affected residents and districts to ameliorate their situation.

Yankasa Association recognizes the hardship that has arisen as result of the spillage, including damage to homes, loss of properties and the disruption of daily life, and we urge on citizens to extend help to the victims. We also call on corporate institutions both in and outside Ghana to come to the aid of these victims.

As we express our solidarity to the victims of the affected communities and districts, Yankasa Association in collaboration with its appellate bodies would like to announce that we have with immediate effect established an emergency relief fund to collect relief items and money to be donated to those who have been affected by this calamity. We are therefore asking all our members to donate generously to this cause as it is part of the core aims of Yankasa to offer humanitarian support to communities in such situations.

We want to assure the victims that you are not alone in this difficult time. We believe that together, we can overcome these challenges and rebuild the affected communities. In times like this, it is our duty to support you to rebuild your communities and go back to your homes.

In conclusion, we would like to call on the government of Ghana to act through the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other relevant state agencies to immediately provide the needed support for residents in the affected communities to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

Alhaji Baba Suwari

For Yankasa Association of USA.