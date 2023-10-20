Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Yaa-Naa's palace denies blasting Kennedy Agyapong

By Fuseini Safianu II Contributor
Headlines Yaa-Naa's palace denies blasting Kennedy Agyapong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Gbewaa palace has denied "blasting Kennedy Agyapong", the New Patriotic Party NPP presidential candidate hopeful, during his visit to the Yaa-Naa Abukari II today in Yendi.

This was disclosed by a source at the palace which shared videos of the King's speech to the NPP flagbearer hopeful, stating that the palace's public relations office will soon make an official statement on that.

According to the source at the palace, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong donated a pickup vehicle to the palace, and for that matter, the King will not be an ingrate to be seen "blasting Kennedy Agyapong", instead of thanking him.

"We are Dagombas. And it is not in our DNA to be disrespecting people who have shown us respect. Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has respected the Yaa-Naa so much as his father and King", the closed source said.

A story on modernghana.com says King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari admonished the controversial presidential aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong to desist from utterances that incited hatred against people of Northern extractions.

Read More: It was an unfortunate comment — Ya-Na blasts Kennedy Agyapong over tribal comment
According to the story, such conduct by politicians seeks to portray the Northerners as second-class citizens.

The Ya-Na was speaking when the flagbearer hopeful paid a courtesy call at the Gbewaa palace to inform the King of his presence in Dagbon.

According to the Ya-Na, he has heard the aspirant say that a win for Bawumia will mean the 2024 elections would be Northerners.

Below is a video of the king speaking through his PRO:

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Yaa-Naa's palace denies blasting Kennedy Agyapong Yaa-Naa's palace denies blasting Kennedy Agyapong

2 hours ago

Dont hesitate to relocate and make Ghana your home — Mahama tell diasporans Don’t hesitate to relocate and make Ghana your home — Mahama tell diasporans

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement Ghana killing us with frequent ‘man-made’ disasters — Oliver Barker laments

2 hours ago

2024 elections: I've what it takes to win; vote for me to prove NPP isn't tribalistic' —Bawumia 2024 elections: I've what it takes to win; vote for me to prove NPP isn't tribal...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Victims need genuine help; don't politicise this tragedy' —Rev. Opuni-Frimpong urge politicians Akosombo dam spillage: 'Victims need genuine help; don't politicise this tragedy...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'It was a correct decision' —VRA boss Akosombo dam spillage: 'It was a correct decision' — VRA boss

3 hours ago

Akosombo Dam spillage: Power supply from Sogakope BSP may delay for months - ECG Akosombo Dam spillage: Power supply from Sogakope BSP may delay for months - ECG

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: VRA has managed hydro-power plant over 60years backed with expertise, data; calling for our dismissal isn't fair' —VRA boss Dam spillage: VRA has managed hydro-power plant over 60years backed with experti...

3 hours ago

Accra Institute of Technology holds 19th graduation ceremony, enrolls over 1,500 students for new academic year Accra Institute of Technology holds 19th graduation ceremony, enrolls over 1,500...

3 hours ago

UG-UTAG Secretary, Prof. Ransford Gyampo UG-UTAG urges gov’t to fight corruption, manage economy properly to secure Ghana...

Just in....
body-container-line