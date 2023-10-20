Yaa-Naa's palace denies blasting Kennedy Agyapong

The Gbewaa palace has denied "blasting Kennedy Agyapong", the New Patriotic Party NPP presidential candidate hopeful, during his visit to the Yaa-Naa Abukari II today in Yendi.

This was disclosed by a source at the palace which shared videos of the King's speech to the NPP flagbearer hopeful, stating that the palace's public relations office will soon make an official statement on that.

According to the source at the palace, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong donated a pickup vehicle to the palace, and for that matter, the King will not be an ingrate to be seen "blasting Kennedy Agyapong", instead of thanking him.

"We are Dagombas. And it is not in our DNA to be disrespecting people who have shown us respect. Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has respected the Yaa-Naa so much as his father and King", the closed source said.

A story on modernghana.com says King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari admonished the controversial presidential aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong to desist from utterances that incited hatred against people of Northern extractions.

According to the story, such conduct by politicians seeks to portray the Northerners as second-class citizens.

The Ya-Na was speaking when the flagbearer hopeful paid a courtesy call at the Gbewaa palace to inform the King of his presence in Dagbon.

According to the Ya-Na, he has heard the aspirant say that a win for Bawumia will mean the 2024 elections would be Northerners.

Below is a video of the king speaking through his PRO: