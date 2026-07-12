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How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Social News How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise
SUN, 12 JUL 2026

Some women at Inchaban in the Shama District of the Western Region on Saturday compelled a resident, popularly known as Abokyie, to participate in the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise after accusing him of repeatedly refusing to take part in communal labour activities.

The incident occurred during the nationwide sanitation exercise, which was observed across the country following a directive from President John Dramani Mahama to promote environmental cleanliness and encourage civic responsibility.

According to the women, Abokyie has lived in the community for several years but has consistently failed to participate in communal labour and other community development initiatives despite benefiting from the area's facilities and services.

The women said they decided to stop him while the exercise was underway and insisted that he join the clean-up, arguing that every resident has a civic duty to contribute to maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Eyewitnesses said the resident eventually joined the exercise after the women confronted him, drawing the attention of other community members who were participating in the clean-up.

The National Sanitation Day exercise formed part of a nationwide campaign aimed at improving environmental hygiene, clearing choked drains, and fostering a culture of cleanliness in communities across Ghana. Government officials have urged citizens to make sanitation a daily habit rather than limiting it to designated clean-up exercises.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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