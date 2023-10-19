Modern Ghana logo
It was an unfortunate comment — Ya-Na blasts Kennedy Agyapong over tribal comment

Ya-Na AbubakariYa-Na Abubakari
19.10.2023 LISTEN

King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari has admonished the controversial presidential aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong to desist from utterances that incite hatred against people of Northern extractions.

According to Ya-Na, such conduct by politicians seeks to portray the Northerners as second-class citizens.

The Ya-Na was speaking when the flagbearer hopeful paid a courtesy call at the Gbewaa palace to inform the King of his presence in Dagbon.

According to the Ya-Na, he has heard the aspirant say that a win for Bawumia will mean the 2024 elections would be Northerners.

He said “I have heard you ask why the 2024 elections should be about Northerners. It was an unfortunate comment. I urge you to desist from such comments and campaign on issues. You must be prepared to support whoever the party will elect”

On his part, Kennedy Agyapong promised to run a clean campaign devoid of tribalism.

He also added “In 2020, I promised the Ya-Na a V8 Land-Cruiser. Unfortunately, I have not been able to deliver that. I am here today to deliver a pickup to the Ya-Na to fulfil the promise I made to him during the 2020 election”.

The flagbearer aspirant is in the region to solicit the support of party delegates ahead of the crucial November 4 elections.

-DGN online

