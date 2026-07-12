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No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airport screening system

  Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Social News No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airport screening system
SUN, 12 JUL 2026

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has installed new security screening equipment at Terminals 2 and 3 of Kotoka International Airport, allowing passengers to keep their laptops, shoes and belts on during security screening.

In a public notice issued on July 11, 2026, GACL announced that travellers will no longer be required to remove laptops or other large electronic devices from their hand luggage during the screening process. Passengers may also keep their shoes and belts on unless they are selected for additional screening based on security assessments.

The company further indicated that liquids, aerosols and gels can remain inside carry-on baggage during screening. However, the existing restriction limiting liquids to containers of no more than 100 millilitres remains unchanged.

As part of the upgraded system, GACL has introduced an Automatic Tray Return System, which automatically returns screening trays to passengers after inspection to speed up the repacking process and improve the flow of passengers through security checkpoints.

According to the company, the new technology will be rolled out in phases and will operate alongside the existing screening equipment during the transition period.

The installation follows an announcement by President John Dramani Mahama in May 2026 during the launch of Ghana's electronic visa system, where he disclosed plans to introduce modern screening equipment at Kotoka International Airport to eliminate the need for passengers to remove shoes and belts during security checks.

The new equipment forms part of broader efforts to modernise passenger processing and strengthen aviation security at Ghana's premier international airport.

In August 2025, GACL also introduced the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record system, enabling security agencies to screen passenger information before arrival and departure.

The upgraded screening technology is expected to reduce delays at security checkpoints by minimising the need for passengers to remove shoes, belts, laptops and liquids during inspections.

GACL has appealed to passengers and other airport users to cooperate with officials as the new screening system is gradually introduced.

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