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KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise
SUN, 12 JUL 2026

A heated confrontation reportedly broke out in the early hours of today between a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a street preacher after the student complained about excessive noise from the preacher's public sermon.

According to eyewitness accounts, the preacher was delivering an early morning message near a student hostel when the student came downstairs to express frustration over the volume of the preaching, saying it was disturbing residents who were trying to sleep or study.

The complaint quickly escalated into a verbal altercation, with the preacher allegedly turning his attention to the student and describing him as being influenced by the devil. Witnesses said the preacher continued preaching while directing remarks at the student, who insisted that his concern was solely about the loud noise and not the preacher's right to share his religious message.

Videos circulating on social media captured portions of the confrontation, attracting widespread reactions from the public. While some social media users defended the student's right to peace and quiet, particularly in a university environment, others argued that street preaching is a longstanding religious practice that should be respected, provided it does not become a public nuisance.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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