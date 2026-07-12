ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP demands Miracles Aboagye's release, condemns EOCO detention

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines NPP demands Miracles Aboagyes release, condemns EOCO detention
SUN, 12 JUL 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the immediate release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye following his arrest and detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Miracles Aboagye, an Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and an aspirant for the party's National Communications Director position, was resportedly picked up at the Accra International Airport with the help of immigration officials on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement issued by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP alleged that Aboagye had been denied access to his lawyers, his whereabouts had not been disclosed, and no charges had been brought against him since his arrest.

The party therefore called on EOCO to either release him immediately or arraign him before a court in line with the Constitution.

"That EOCO release Dennis Miracles Aboagye immediately, or charge him and put him before a court of competent jurisdiction as the Constitution requires," the statement read in part.

The NPP further accused the government of using state institutions to target members of the opposition, insisting that the arrest was intended to intimidate one of its outspoken figures.

"Let us be clear about what this is. It is not law enforcement. It is intimidation," the statement noted.

The party also demanded that Miracles Aboagye be granted unrestricted access to his lawyers and family without further delay, arguing that his constitutional rights must be respected.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale

1 hour ago

NPP demands Miracles Aboagyes release, condemns EOCO detention NPP demands Miracles Aboagye's release, condemns EOCO detention

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye arrested by EOCO at Accra International Airport Dennis Miracles Aboagye arrested by EOCO at Accra International Airport

4 hours ago

No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airport screening system No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airp...

4 hours ago

Child marriage among children aged 12-17 remains high in Oti region – GSS Child marriage among children aged 12-17 remains high in Oti region – GSS

8 hours ago

KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise

8 hours ago

How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exerc...

9 hours ago

Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26 Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

9 hours ago

Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028 – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants 'Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028' – B...

10 hours ago

Nana Prof. Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, a lawyer, constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asante-Asokore Strengthen ADR to reduce court backlog, improve access to justice – Prof. Asante

Just in....
body-container-line