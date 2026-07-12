NPP demands Miracles Aboagye's release, condemns EOCO detention

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the immediate release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye following his arrest and detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Miracles Aboagye, an Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and an aspirant for the party's National Communications Director position, was resportedly picked up at the Accra International Airport with the help of immigration officials on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement issued by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP alleged that Aboagye had been denied access to his lawyers, his whereabouts had not been disclosed, and no charges had been brought against him since his arrest.

The party therefore called on EOCO to either release him immediately or arraign him before a court in line with the Constitution.

"That EOCO release Dennis Miracles Aboagye immediately, or charge him and put him before a court of competent jurisdiction as the Constitution requires," the statement read in part.

The NPP further accused the government of using state institutions to target members of the opposition, insisting that the arrest was intended to intimidate one of its outspoken figures.

"Let us be clear about what this is. It is not law enforcement. It is intimidation," the statement noted.

The party also demanded that Miracles Aboagye be granted unrestricted access to his lawyers and family without further delay, arguing that his constitutional rights must be respected.