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Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale
SUN, 12 JUL 2026

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow Nigerian whose body was found in a pool of blood at his residence in Sanzirigu, a suburb of Tamale.

The suspects, identified as Daniel Victor Eze and David Oko Ewa, were arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command on Saturday, July 11, while allegedly attempting to flee to the Republic of Togo through the Tatale route.

The deceased, 36-year-old Nkemujika Uzorchuku Eze, was found dead in his bedroom after police responded to a report from the residence he shared with his wife, the two suspects and another Nigerian national.

"Police investigations commenced after a report was received that the deceased had been found lying motionless in a pool of blood in his bedroom," the police said in a statement issued on Sunday, July 12.

According to the statement, officers who visited the scene found that the deceased had sustained a deep cut to the forehead, while a towel had been stuffed into his mouth. The room had also been ransacked.

Police said a wooden pestle, suspected to have been used in the attack, was recovered from the scene together with other evidential materials for forensic examination.

The body was later conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead before being deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The statement said intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of the two suspects at Tatale before they could cross into Togo.

They were subsequently handed over to the Tamale District Criminal Investigations Department to assist with investigations.

"During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted conspiring to murder the deceased after claiming that he had been withholding proceeds they had obtained through internet fraud activities," the statement reported.

A search conducted after their arrest led to the recovery of several items suspected to have been stolen from the deceased's room, including mobile phones, laptop computers, a tablet, jewellery, clothing, wristwatches, personal documents and other valuables.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned before court on Monday, July 13.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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