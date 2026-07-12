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'Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028' – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants

  Sun, 12 Jul 2026
NPP Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028 – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants
SUN, 12 JUL 2026 1

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to aspirants who were unsuccessful in the party's constituency executive elections to unite behind the newly elected officers and work together to strengthen the party ahead of the next general elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 11, Dr. Bawumia congratulated the newly elected constituency executives following the successful nationwide polls, saying their victory reflected the trust and confidence reposed in them by the party's grassroots.

He expressed confidence that the new executives would provide the leadership, commitment and unity needed to strengthen the NPP's organisational structures and effectively mobilise members in preparation for the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Dr. Bawumia also encouraged candidates who were not elected to remain committed to the party, stressing that the outcome of the elections should not discourage them from contributing to the NPP's growth and future success.

He noted that every party member has an important role to play in rebuilding a stronger and more united party capable of returning to power in 2028.

“Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028,” he stated.

The NPP conducted constituency executive elections across the country on Saturday, July 11, as part of its reorganisation efforts to strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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Ato Kwamena | 7/12/2026 2:39:31 PM

"It's possible because you couldn't build the common toilets you promised Ghanaians as vice president."

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