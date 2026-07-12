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Sun, 12 Jul 2026 Tragedy

Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

  Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

A major fire has broken out at a warehouse storing large quantities of alcohol at Tema Community 26 in the Greater Accra Region, prompting an extensive emergency response by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The blaze erupted on Sunday, July 12, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky as firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The GNFS deployed four fire tenders from the Tema Industrial Area, Ashaiman, Tema Regional Headquarters and Dodowa fire stations to battle the flames.

Firefighters are continuing efforts to bring the fire under control amid challenging conditions, with the large volumes of highly flammable alcohol stored in the warehouse intensifying the blaze and complicating firefighting operations.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of the fire, and there has been no official report of injuries or fatalities.

The extent of damage to the warehouse and nearby properties has also not been determined.

Emergency personnel remain at the scene as operations continue to contain the fire and safeguard surrounding structures.

The Ghana National Fire Service is expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the incident once the fire has been completely extinguished. Further details are expected as the situation develops.

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