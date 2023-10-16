V/R: Alan Kyerematen visits flood victims

Modern Ghana logo
Independent Presidential Candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, over the weekend, toured and empathised with people in the North Tongu District of the Volta region, affected by flooding of the Volta River caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

His visit was also in fulfilment of his earlier promise to the people of the Region during his campaign to be the flagbearer of the NPP when he had said he would step into the shoes of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, and be their Godfather.

Addressing a gathering of traditional authorities of the Mepe Traditional Area, Mr Kyerematen expressed grief about the unfortunate flooding that has affected over 100 communities along the lower Volta Lake in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts in the Volta Region.

He expressed deep concern at how households belonging to the poor had been submerged by the spilt water from the Dam.

He lamented the inability of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to fully deliver its mandate as it is under-resourced.

He indicated that the flooding incident should serve as a wake-up call for the government to adequately resource NADMO, and invest in early warning systems.

He believes this would enable the institution to better deliver its mandate of saving lives and property during a disaster.

Mr Kyerematen, however, promised to solicit relief items for the victims and urged the government, corporate entities, and well-to-do individuals, to support the victims in their time of distress.

Mr Kyerematen was led by the North Tongu District Chief Executive, Osborn Fenu, during his tour and interaction with people in the affected areas.

