Open Kedzi-Havedzi flood control gates now — Awoamefia urge authorities

Togbi Sri III, Awoamefia of Anlo State has entreated authorities to take urgent steps to open the flood control gates at Havedzi-Kedzi estuary to allow the Keta Lagoon to easily flow into the sea.

He believes this would bring reduction of the volume of water in the Lagoon into the sea to lessen the impact of floodwater currently being experienced in the enclave.

“With immediate effect, I'm appealing to the three district chief executives to liaise with the relevant agencies to have the control gates opened as a matter of urgency,” Togbi Sri said.

The Awoamefia made the call, when he summoned stakeholders including the three District Chief Executives; Mr. Maxwell Lugudor of Ketu South Municipal, Mr. Emmanuel Gemegah of Keta Municipal, and Mr. Seth Yormewu of Anloga District to find solutions to the flooding situation, an aftermath of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

About 2,000 homes are affected, roads cut-off, markets, farms, and schools flooded with displayed residents staying with relatives and family members on higher ground but particularly, recalcitrant ones saying they could not leave their current dwellings.

The flooding situation has brought business activities to a halt and fears of public health concerns are rife among the people.

The Keta Lagoon, which extends through Anloga, Keta, Ketu South, and parts of Ketu North has been breaking its boundaries recently due to ongoing controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority as safety measure to save the hydro-power facility from collapse.

The Volta Lake enters the Atlantic Ocean between Ada and Anyanui connects with the Keta Lagoon at Fuveme, Agorkedzi areas and thereby increases the level of the lagoon, the river also connects other water bodies which feeds the Keta Lagoon such as Belikpa stream, Aka lagoon, and Tordzi River, a situation that needs some urgent permanent solutions.

All parties present agreed to quickly initiate steps to open the gates to let the lagoon flow into the sea to reduce the flooding situation in the area.

Togbi Sri said that during his recent tour of affected flood areas he observed how narrow the space between the bridge and the water was, which gave the cause of alarm to summon this dialogue with stakeholders.

During the construction of the Keta Sea defense project, a flood control bridge was built at Havezi-Azizadzi to serve as a control passage between the sea and Lagoon to alternate the flow of the two water bodies depending on how the situation may present itself.

Mr Rex Edekor, former resident Engineer during the construction of the Keta Sea Defense project was a major stakeholder and advocated the opening of the sluice gates as a solution to the problem.

He pledged his availability and support to provide the necessary expertise and knowledge on how the exercise could be executed.

Zikpitor Dan Abodakpi and Togbi Agbeshie II, Awadada of Anlo also added their voices and called for urgent measure towards addressing the national emergency disaster.

Chiefs from some communities that are heavily affected were present, Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII of Anyako, Togbi Kadzahlo IV, Dufia of Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Togbi Joachim Acolatse V, Dufia of Kedzi, Togbi James-Ocloo V, Dufia of Keta, Togbi Bedi Ahadzi of Ehi were among the chiefs of heavily affected communities.

Also present at the emergency meeting were top officers of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and National Disaster Management (NADMO).

GNA