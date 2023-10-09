UTV attack: Better collaborate, let's solve the issue than attacking us — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to GJA

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to work with his ministry to address the recent invasion of UTV studios and stop criticising its statement.

The GJA issued a statement expressing disappointment in the minister's handling of the UTV incident in comparison to similar attacks on journalists in the past.

Minister Oppong Nkrumah defended his ministry's handling of the situation, noting that reports from various statements issued have been accurate and consistent.

He said the GJA did not do proper fact-checking before making such allegations.

“Contrary to the claim that we described the incidents differently, if the GJA secretary had taken time to read the 4 statements issued so far he would have realized that we never labeled any incident. We shared with the public the report we received. Where we received reports of assault we said so. Where we received reports of attacks we said so. Where we received a report of alleged unauthorized entry we said so. We have not been the ones to label any incident. So the GJA goofed on that.”

“Secondly contrary to the claim that we did not call the presenter like we did in other incidents, if the GJA secretary had bothered to check, he would have realized that even the Presenter acknowledged on air that I as Minister personally called her to enquire if she and guests were harmed in anyway and to offer our support. How could the GJA make such statement without checking the basic facts?” he quizzed.

“One of the fundamental principles of journalism is to ensure the accuracy of every event reported. To date, no executive from the GJA has reached out to me to inquire about what actually transpired before issuing their statement,” the Minister added.

While acknowledging that he personally contacted the police and UTV presenter about the incident, Oppong Nkrumah urged the GJA to collaborate instead of accusing it wrongly.

“The GJA should also remember that it was actually me as Minister who called the IGP to make a report and ask for Police to intervene. The GJA should be collaborating with us to solve the problem instead of seeking to score points by attacking us,” he said.

The police have since arrested 16 people in connection with the unauthorized invasion of the media house, while the investigation continues.