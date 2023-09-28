ModernGhana logo
World News Day: Let's recommit to the principles of truth, balanced reporting – PRINPAG urge journalists

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has issued a press release to mark World News Day.

In celebration of World News Day 2023, PRINPAG has admonished media professionals, news organizations, and the public to actively engage in meaningful dialogues regarding the significance of reliable news sources in shaping public opinion and democracy.

PRINPAG further calls on journalists in Ghana to recommit themselves to the principles of truth and balanced reporting for the good of society and the country at large.

“On this World News Day, let us recommit ourselves to the principles of truth, accuracy, and balanced reporting. Together, we can build a stronger, more equitable society founded on the values of transparency and accountability,” parts of the PRINPAG release said.

In its release, PRINPAG also extended its gratitude to all our member organizations, journalists, and stakeholders within the media fraternity for their unwavering commitment to providing accurate and credible news to the Ghanaian public.

It said the dedication and professionalism of journalists have contributed immensely to the overall development of our nation.

Read the full release from PRINPAG below:

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) proudly joins the global community in celebrating the 2023 World News Day, on September 28. This significant day provides an opportunity to acknowledge the crucial role of journalism, emphasizing the importance of factual, reliable, and independent news in creating an informed society.

The theme for this year's World News Day is "Journalism Without Fear or Favour."

PRINPAG wholeheartedly supports this theme, reflecting our commitment in upholding the highest standards of journalism ethics and promoting reporting. This occasion serves as a medium to commend the tireless effort dedicated journalists who work diligently to provide accurate information for the public despite the various challenges faced in the evolving media landscape.

The digital age has revolutionized the way news is both produced and Private newspapers and online news publishers have risen to the occasion, to new technologies and platforms to deliver news in a format that is accessible and engaging for a broader audience. The PRINPAG emphasizes the importance of embracing these technological advancements while maintaining the principles of journalistic integrity.

As an association, PRINPAG recognizes the vital role played by media organizations in fostering transparency, accountability, and democratic values within our society. We stand firm in promoting free speech and protecting the rights of journalists to report without fear of censorship or persecution. In a time when misinformation and disinformation abound, responsible journalism remains the cornerstone of an informed citizenry.

In celebration of World News Day 2023, PRINPAG would like to encourage media professionals, news organizations, and the public to actively engage in meaningful dialogues regarding the significance of reliable news sources in shaping public opinion and democracy.

We extend our gratitude to all our member organizations, journalists, and stakeholders within the media fraternity for their unwavering commitment in providing accurate and credible news to the Ghanaian public. Your dedication and professionalism have contributed immensely to the overall development of our nation.

On this World News Day, let us recommit ourselves to the principles of truth, accuracy, and balanced reporting. Together, we can build a stronger, more equitable society founded on the values of transparency and accountability.

About Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana:

PRINPAG is an association that represents the interests of private newspapers and online news publishers in Ghana. We strive to promote professionalism, ethical practices, and the development of the private media sector in the country. By fostering collaboration and advocacy, PRINPAG aims to protect the rights and privileges of its members while upholding high journalistic standards.

Andrew Edwin Arthur
President
PRINPAG

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

