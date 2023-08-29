ModernGhana logo
NDC Nordic Chapter Congratulates Appointed Officer in Charge of International Relations

By NDC Nordic Chapter
Press Statement NDC Nordic Chapter Congratulates Appointed Officer in Charge of International Relations
The Nordic Chapter of the NDC is thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you Hon. Alex Segbefia, and your team for the insightful appointment by the leadership of our great party. Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to collaborate and cooperate well with diasporan chapters have led to this remarkable milestone, which is inspirational to all of us.

In a time where leadership and integrity are of utmost importance, you have consistently demonstrated these qualities and more. Your tireless efforts, over the years, in your vision to connect and bring chapters in the diaspora closer to and under the Umbrella have not gone unnoticed. This is one of the reasons why we in the Nordic Chapter are super proud of you and grateful to the party leadership for retaining you. You have connected well with us and addressed some of our concerns in a meaningful manner, which reflects your deep- rooted commitment to the great assignment appointed to you.

With the ultimate battle ahead of us in 2024, it is paramount that leaders like you and your team is what we need at the battle front, rallying the diasporan chapters in a massive support for victory for H. E Dramani Mahama, our great party, and Ghanaians at large. We are aware that great responsibilities like this comes with equally enormous challenges but be rest assured that the Nordic Chapter is always ready and prepared to support you and your team every step of the way. The Elephant must be chased out to where it belongs, and to do that we need a united front.

The Nordic Chapter has trust in your passion, leadership, perseverance, clear sense of purpose, and that of your team. We are confident that you and your team will turn the vision of the party into reality. We share in the excitement of your reappointment, and we can’t wait to rally behind you and your team for the victory ahead.

Once again, congratulations on this exceptional accomplishment. We look forward to working with you to witness even more great achievements for you and our great party, the NDC.

God Bless Ghana! God Bless NDC! Eye Zu, Eye Za

Yours sincerely,
Simon Boahen
Member, NDC Nordic Chapter Communication Team

