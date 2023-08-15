Assin Nsuta SHS celebrates inaugural homecoming

Assin Nsuta Senior High School, located in Assin Nsuta within the Assin South constituency, celebrated its first ever homecoming from July 31 to August 6.

The 38-year-old school runs boarding, day, and single-track programs under the free SHS policy. It offers General Arts, Business, Home Economics and Visual Arts.

The homecoming aimed to unify and revitalize the old students association under the theme “Achieving Academic & Social Excellence: Role of Old Students.”

Festivities kicked off on Monday, July 31 when alumni were welcomed back to campus.

That evening, alumni from different graduation years lit candles and bonfires to launch the ceremonies.

On Tuesday August 1, current students and alumni cleaned the campus to prepare for the event.

The evening featured indoor games between current students and alumni.

On Wednesday August 2, a career seminar was held in collaboration with The Youth Career organization.

Expert speakers discussed social media, life after high school, finding one's talents and passions, menstrual health and suicide prevention.

The school worship team held an evening service to commit the homecoming to God.

Thursday featured football and volleyball matches between students, teachers, and alumni, with the alumni team winning.

Alumni wore their old school uniforms that evening for “Back to School Night.”

On Friday August 4, the school held its first ever float parade from campus through Assin Fosu township and back.

That evening, alumni elected new executives for the association. The homecoming culminated in a grand durbar on Saturday August 5.

Headmaster Rev. Samuel Williams Quaynor, assistant headmasters, former administrators, a chief’s representative, Professor Richard Adabu, and other dignitaries attended.

New alumni association executives were sworn in. The headmaster shared the school's needs and called for alumni support.

Students performed drama, poetry, and modeling, with Priscilla Aboagye winning the Miss Anosa pageant.

A student and alumni music concert followed, featuring Omar Rollex, Off9, Aggressive, Kassidy, Jnr King Paluta, A Plus and more.

Festivities concluded Sunday August 6 with an alumni thanksgiving service and farewells until the next homecoming.