ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assin Nsuta SHS celebrates inaugural homecoming

By Dziatro Bright || Contributor
Education Assin Nsuta SHS celebrates inaugural homecoming
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Assin Nsuta Senior High School, located in Assin Nsuta within the Assin South constituency, celebrated its first ever homecoming from July 31 to August 6.

The 38-year-old school runs boarding, day, and single-track programs under the free SHS policy. It offers General Arts, Business, Home Economics and Visual Arts.

The homecoming aimed to unify and revitalize the old students association under the theme “Achieving Academic & Social Excellence: Role of Old Students.”

Festivities kicked off on Monday, July 31 when alumni were welcomed back to campus.

That evening, alumni from different graduation years lit candles and bonfires to launch the ceremonies.

On Tuesday August 1, current students and alumni cleaned the campus to prepare for the event.

The evening featured indoor games between current students and alumni.

On Wednesday August 2, a career seminar was held in collaboration with The Youth Career organization.

Expert speakers discussed social media, life after high school, finding one's talents and passions, menstrual health and suicide prevention.

The school worship team held an evening service to commit the homecoming to God.

Thursday featured football and volleyball matches between students, teachers, and alumni, with the alumni team winning.

Alumni wore their old school uniforms that evening for “Back to School Night.”

On Friday August 4, the school held its first ever float parade from campus through Assin Fosu township and back.

That evening, alumni elected new executives for the association. The homecoming culminated in a grand durbar on Saturday August 5.

Headmaster Rev. Samuel Williams Quaynor, assistant headmasters, former administrators, a chief’s representative, Professor Richard Adabu, and other dignitaries attended.

New alumni association executives were sworn in. The headmaster shared the school's needs and called for alumni support.

Students performed drama, poetry, and modeling, with Priscilla Aboagye winning the Miss Anosa pageant.

A student and alumni music concert followed, featuring Omar Rollex, Off9, Aggressive, Kassidy, Jnr King Paluta, A Plus and more.

Festivities concluded Sunday August 6 with an alumni thanksgiving service and farewells until the next homecoming.

815202382651-typbsferqm-6cf76d73-7086-426c-9992-d8eee2eb9d0f.jpeg

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
KsTU rescinds decision, offers special examinations for students
15.08.2023 | Education
Let’s dialogue to find means of improving quality of Free SHS – GNAT tells gov’t
15.08.2023 | Education
Over 600 KsTU students cry on management to rescind decision on deferment
14.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

1 hour ago

GH60.8bn loss: BoG cant be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye GH¢60.8bn loss: BoG can’t be faulted for being forced into DDEP – John Kwakye

1 hour ago

CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC CETAG must be punished over illegal strike – NLC

1 hour ago

We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them again — John Dumelo We know what NPP did to win Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, we won't allow them aga...

2 hours ago

'Some say you are fronting for, sold our land to galamseyers' – Amissah Arthur confronts WR chiefs 'Some say you are fronting for, sold our land to galamseyers' – Amissah Arthur c...

2 hours ago

It's unacceptable for Ghanaians to pay GH3000 for a passport – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey fumes It's unacceptable for Ghanaians to pay GH¢3000 for a passport – Shirley Ayorkor ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians have had enough of Akufo-Addo's 'dangerous tribal-supremacist agenda' – Nii Moi Thompson Ghanaians have had enough of Akufo-Addo's 'dangerous tribal-supremacist agenda' ...

2 hours ago

Police top bribery in Ghana – Report Police top bribery in Ghana – Report

2 hours ago

'Onion, tomato market in front of Mahama's house' unbelievable!' — Henry Quartey exclaims 'Onion, tomato market in front of Mahama's house' unbelievable!' — Henry Quartey...

2 hours ago

Businesses will collapse due to 43 inflation, killer taxes – Franklin Cudjoe Businesses will collapse due to 43% inflation, killer taxes – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

We have the most wasteful govt in history which has left us poorer in debt – Franklin Cudjoe We have the most wasteful gov’t in history which has left us poorer in debt – Fr...

Just in....
body-container-line