ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional — Dag Heward-Mills clarifies sermon

Headlines My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional — Dag Heward-Mills clarifies sermon
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills has clarified a sermon he preached last week that has been met with backlash on social media.

In the sermon, Heward-Mills made reference to the professional and unprofessional practice of the law, medicine, and pastoral ministry.

He also made illustrations to clarify his points, but some people have interpreted these illustrations as being targeted at a specific person or case.

Heward-Mills has since issued a statement saying that his intention was not to smear any particular professional or individual, but to teach the word of God.

He has also apologized to anyone who may have been offended by his sermon.

“My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional or individual but to teach the word of God. To the extent that any relationship has been drawn to any case pending in or out of court or to any individual or individuals, I consider it unfortunate and unintended, and I hereby disassociate myself from it, retract it and render my sincere apologies to anyone who may be affected by it,” he added.

Read the full statement below:

892023123605-txobsfer5l-892023121231-dag-statement

-CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NCA, NMC should ban money rituals advertisement – James Gyake Quason NCA, NMC should ban money rituals advertisement – James Gyake Quason

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana spending 250m on new headquarters – NDC alleges Bank of Ghana spending $250m on new headquarters – NDC alleges

3 hours ago

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante Why should Ghanaians vote for you in 2024; tell us - Rev. Asante quizzes NDC, NP...

3 hours ago

Accra To London: Your determination helped raised Ghanas flag across the world – Mahama Accra To London: Your determination helped raised Ghana’s flag across the world ...

4 hours ago

Ayawaso West NDC primaries: John Dumelo calls Fred Nuamah to thank him for stepping down Ayawaso West NDC primaries: John Dumelo calls Fred Nuamah to thank him for stepp...

4 hours ago

The gods and spirit of the legendary Yaa Asantewaa are behind you —Ejisumanhene endorses Alan ‘The gods and spirit of the legendary Yaa Asantewaa are behind you’ — Ejisumanhe...

4 hours ago

Fight your own demons instead – Mahamas Aide blasts Richard Ahiagbah over Saglemi housing project comments Fight your own demons instead – Mahama’s Aide blasts Richard Ahiagbah over Sagle...

4 hours ago

Physically challenged MPs needed, a benchmark accepted globally —Bagbin ‘Physically challenged MPs needed, a benchmark accepted globally’ — Bagbin

5 hours ago

NPP party issues are resolved internally; stop disgracing the party in the media — Akomea blasts Alans team NPP party issues are resolved internally; stop disgracing the party in the media...

5 hours ago

Left to Right: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Bawumia, Ofori-Atta, Ernest Addison axis of criminal economic mismanagement – Kw...

Just in....
body-container-line