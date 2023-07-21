NE/R: One person killed, seven injured in shooting incident relating to chieftaincy conflict

There has been a shooting incident at the outskirt of Walewale in the North East Region involving a gang of armed men.

The shooting which occurred during an attack on a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus has resulted in the death of one person.

In addition, seven other people have been injured and in various conditions.

Following a report to the Police, the Service has indicated that it is already on a manhunt to arrest the shooters.

According to the Police, the shooting is suspected to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave.

“The Police is on a manhunt for a group of people who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale this dawn killing one person and injuring seven others.

“The attack is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave.

“An intelligence operation is currently ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested,” part of the Police release said.