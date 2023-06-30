Former NDC PC aspirant for Zebilla donates to BECE candidates in Bawku West District

Former Parliamentary Candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress for the Zebilla Constituency in the Upper East Region, Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, son of late private legal practitioner John Akparibo Ndebugre has supported candidates of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Bawku West District to help them write the examination with ease.

The donation made up of mathematical sets, pencils, pens, rulers and erasers among others were presented to the Ghana Education Service in Zebilla.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items to the Ghana Education Service for onward distribution to the 1,790 beneficiaries, Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre who is also Chief Executive Officer of Ndebah Solutions encouraged the students to study hard to pass the exams well to make themselves, their families and the entire district proud.

He also urged parents to be interested in their ward’s education to enable them become responsible future leaders of the nation.

According to him, it was education that made him who he is, his father, the late John Ndebugre and many others.

Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre advised students to shun anti-social vices and rather use that precious time to learn.

He, however, indicated his continuous commitment to the quality of education in Zebilla.

Late last year, he donated over 1000 maths sets to 21 Junior High Schools in the District. For several years, he has been donating items and organising football gala for the town and school teams in the district.

He has also drilled several boreholes in some deprived communities in the district.

He said his continued donation is not political but rather out of a passion to support school children.

Akugri Mohammed Imoro, on behalf of the District Director of Education, thanked Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre for his continued kind gesture. He promised the items will be used for the intended purpose.