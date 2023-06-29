ModernGhana logo
Assin North by-election: Politics of emotions, vendetta must give way to reason, tactfulness – Prof Gyampo

The recent Assin North by-election has sparked debates on whether the criminal prosecution of James Gyaakye Quayeson should continue or be discontinued.

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 28.

He emphasized the need for politics of reason and tactfulness to guide decision-making, rather than the politics of emotions and vendetta.

“To continue or to discontinue the criminal prosecution of James Gyaakye Quayeson? That is the Question! Politics of Emotions & Vendetta must now give way to Politics of Reason & Tactfulness,” the post reads.

His statement comes after James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress won the by-election with 57.56% of the vote, beating the NPP's Charles Opoku, who received 42.15% while the LPG candidate garnered just 0.29% of the vote.

The Assin North seat was left vacant after the Supreme Court annulled Gyakye Quayson’s election last year for holding dual citizenship.

He also faces charges of perjury and forgery in a criminal case.

Just like Prof Gyampo, the outcome of the by-election has left many wondering about the fate of Gyakye Quayson's criminal case.

Some believe that his victory at the polls should not affect the ongoing prosecution, while others argue that the case should be dropped to allow him to focus on his duties as a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the election has been described as peaceful and transparent, with less reports of violence or malpractice, according to CODEO

The Electoral Commission has been commended for conducting a successful election, which saw a high turnout of voters.

