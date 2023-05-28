ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘The kiss of life' – Lifesaving kiss revives electrocuted coworker in 1967 accident

The kiss of life' – Lifesaving kiss revives electrocuted coworker in 1967 accident

In a stunning life-saving moment caught on camera, a utility lineman revived his partner after a near-fatal electric shock in 1967.

Randall Champion, a lineman conducting routine maintenance in Rochester, New York, accidentally made contact with a low-voltage power line, stopping his heart, “Historic Vids” detailed in a tweet on Sunday, May 28.

As Champion dangled from his safety harness unconscious, his partner J.D. Thompson leapt into action, climbing up and administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

"I saw this man hanging down. Oh my God. I didn't know what to do," the tweet quoted as saying an eyewitness Rocco Morabito, a press photographer who captured the dramatic rescue in a series of photos. "I quickly took a picture. J.D. Thompson was running toward the pole."

Thompson breathed into Champion's lungs as a faint pulse returned.

After lowering Champion to the ground, Thompson and other workers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Champion was moderately revived and eventually made a full recovery, living another 35 years.

"I passed these men working and went on to my assignment," Morabito said, adding, "I took eight pictures at the strike. I thought I'd go back and see if I could find another picture. Then I heard Thompson shouting down: 'He's breathing!'"

The iconic photo of Thompson saving Champion with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as Champion dangled limply in his harness became known as "The Kiss of Life."

Champion reportedly survived the incident and lived until 2002, 35 years after at age 64, while Thompson, the rescuer, is still alive today.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo We shall overcome economic difficulties sooner rather than later – Akufo-Addo as...

59 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Covid-19: It’s not true pandemic was used as cover for corruption – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Covid-19 crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices – Akufo-Addo Covid-19 crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

The kiss of life' – Lifesaving kiss revives electrocuted coworker in 1967 accident ‘The kiss of life' – Lifesaving kiss revives electrocuted coworker in 1967 accid...

1 hour ago

Igbos march in Ghana to oppose drug usage and trafficking Igbos march in Ghana to oppose drug usage and trafficking

1 hour ago

Diabetes is becoming very common in Ghana — Physician Specialist Diabetes is becoming very common in Ghana — Physician Specialist

1 hour ago

Women with hypertension have a higher risk of giving birth to preterm babies — Cardiologist Women with hypertension have a higher risk of giving birth to preterm babies — C...

2 hours ago

Ghana President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Going to the IMF was a painful decision I had to take – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in Ghana – Akufo-Addo declares Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in Ghana – Akufo-Addo declares

8 hours ago

Lets not touch Free SHS—Kwame Pianim Let’s not touch Free SHS—Kwame Pianim

Latest: News
body-container-line