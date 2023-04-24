ModernGhana logo
24.04.2023 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest suspect Kwame Ato Asare, three others over attack on police officers in Western Region

24.04.2023 LISTEN

The Police have arrested Kwame Ato Asare, alias Kwame Ani, the prime suspect, together with three others, in connection with the attack on the Axim District Police patrol team on 9th March 2023.

This brings to eight, the number of suspects linked to the crime that have been arrested.

Kwame Ato Asare and the three other suspects, Williams Kwofie, Richard Kwesi and Emmanuel Kojo Bronie, who were on the Police radar, had gone into hiding following the attack on the patrol team, were arrested on 21st April 2023, at a village near Enchi in the Western North Region.

Kwame Ato Asare, while in hiding, made allegations of extortion against the Axim District Police Commander, the Crime Officer and other police officers in the district in several media interviews and these are currently being investigated by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

With his arrest, Kwame Ato Asare is expected to assist the investigation into the said allegations and any Police officer found culpable will be put through the due process to be sanctioned in accordance with the laws of the country.

