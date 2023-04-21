ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Allow kids make noise in church: it's a family meeting, not a ‘perfect’ Grammy show – Pastor urges

Social News A file photo of children
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
A file photo of children

A Nigerian pastor, known as Dr. Feruke, has called on churches to stop seeing children as a nuisance during services.

The pastor expressed his disagreement with churches relegating children to the background due to their tendency to make noise and disturb the service.

In a tweet, Dr. Feruke emphasized the importance of welcoming children into the church, just as the Lord did.

The clergyman encouraged his colleague pastors to pick up children who run to the pulpit, bless them, and rejoice at God's gift.

He also suggested organizing a place for kids to play while the older ones sit with adults to listen God's word and grow with it.

Dr. Feruke referenced Mark 9:36-37, where Jesus took a little child and placed him among them.

He said, "Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me."

He urged churches to stop regimenting every second of the service like a Grammy awards event designed to impress spectators.

His lengthy tweet reads, “Let us not treat children like a nuisance in church.

“Let us treat them as the Lord did.
“Let's be happy to have them to us. If they rub to the pulpit, pick them up and bless them.

“If their noise enters the mic, rejoice at the privilege of having Godly seed.

“Don't drive children away. Welcome them.

“Organise a place for the youngest ones who need a place to play and be stimulated.

“Let the older ones sit down with us to hear God's word and grow thereby.

“Mark 9:36-37
He took a little child whom he placed among them. Taking the child in his arms, he said to them, “Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me.”

“Let us treat them as the Lord treats them.

“Church is not a presentation that "has to go perfectly" like the Grammys.

“Church is the gathering of God's children. Allow a measure of chaos is as expected from a gathering of family members.

“Stop regimenting every second of the service like a secular program designed to impress spectators.

“It's a family meeting. A little chaos of love is expected and welcomed.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Ken Ofori-Atta preaches ‘burden sharing’ amid talk of new debt restructuring pro...

2 hours ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Relook at your stance on Bryan Acheampong’s incendiary comments; they are crimin...

2 hours ago

Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region Ramadan: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting, sight moon in Ashanti Region

2 hours ago

Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo Ghana begging for debt forgiveness because of family and friends – Mahama slams ...

2 hours ago

You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable people – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo You put your cousin as finance minister when in NPP there are more capable peopl...

2 hours ago

Your children will enjoy govt scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC govt – Mahama to constituency, branch executives Your children will enjoy gov’t scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC...

2 hours ago

Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race Former MP Yaw Baah withdraws from Kumawu NPP parliamentary race

2 hours ago

Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addos recklessness laughable – Mahama Blaming me and others for Akufo-Addo’s recklessness laughable – Mahama

2 hours ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to destroy him Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accuses Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for assembling journalists to...

4 hours ago

'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after accusation of attacks in galamsey fight 'I'm willing to apologise' — Kweku Baako replies Prof. Frimpong-Boateng after ac...

Latest: News
body-container-line