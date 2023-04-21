Allow kids make noise in church: it's a family meeting, not a ‘perfect’ Grammy show – Pastor urges

A Nigerian pastor, known as Dr. Feruke, has called on churches to stop seeing children as a nuisance during services.

The pastor expressed his disagreement with churches relegating children to the background due to their tendency to make noise and disturb the service.

In a tweet, Dr. Feruke emphasized the importance of welcoming children into the church, just as the Lord did.

The clergyman encouraged his colleague pastors to pick up children who run to the pulpit, bless them, and rejoice at God's gift.

He also suggested organizing a place for kids to play while the older ones sit with adults to listen God's word and grow with it.

Dr. Feruke referenced Mark 9:36-37, where Jesus took a little child and placed him among them.

He said, "Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me."

He urged churches to stop regimenting every second of the service like a Grammy awards event designed to impress spectators.

His lengthy tweet reads, “Let us not treat children like a nuisance in church.

“Let us treat them as the Lord did.

“Let's be happy to have them to us. If they rub to the pulpit, pick them up and bless them.

“If their noise enters the mic, rejoice at the privilege of having Godly seed.

“Don't drive children away. Welcome them.

“Organise a place for the youngest ones who need a place to play and be stimulated.

“Let the older ones sit down with us to hear God's word and grow thereby.

“Mark 9:36-37

He took a little child whom he placed among them. Taking the child in his arms, he said to them, “Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me.”

“Let us treat them as the Lord treats them.

“Church is not a presentation that "has to go perfectly" like the Grammys.

“Church is the gathering of God's children. Allow a measure of chaos is as expected from a gathering of family members.

“Stop regimenting every second of the service like a secular program designed to impress spectators.

“It's a family meeting. A little chaos of love is expected and welcomed.”