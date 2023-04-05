ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but can’t identify kingpins behind Bawku conflict – Sam George laments

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but cant identify kingpins behind Bawku conflict – Sam George laments
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has bemoaned the continuous killings in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

In his view, it is shocking that security agencies have not been able to clamp down on the violence in Bawku and its environs yet citizens are being terrorised by officers for no reason.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Sam George raised concern on the influx of weapons in Bawku, while urging the security agencies to go after the kingpins behind the supply of weapons used for the violence.

“If you talk to people on the ground of Bawku, the caliber of weaponry on the grounds in Bawku, it is a war. How are they getting the weapons? How are they getting the ammunition? Who is resourcing that conflict in Bawku? These are the fundamental questions we must ask ourselves,” the Ningo Prampram MP said in an interview on TV3 on Wednesday, April 5.

Sam George continued to ask, “How big is Bawku? What is the population of Bawku? Can’t our intelligence wing, be it National Security or NIB and all the amorphous institutions we have who terrorize citizens for no reason, they are telling us that they can’t identify, using intelligence, who the kingpins are behind this thing to pick them up?”

These concerns have been raised by the Ningo Prampram MP following the latest attack in Bawku.

On Monday, three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service were attacked and shot by unknown gunmen.

While two persons survived, the third officer died on the spot.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Security Analyst Kwadwo Otchere Darko Security analys says political interference eroding integrity of military, polic...

1 hour ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo has made EC an extension of NPP headquarters – Kwakye Ofosu

1 hour ago

Ghana's President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and IMF boss, Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva-Kinova IMF deal dependent on comprehensive economic reform, not tax bills alone – Exper...

2 hours ago

Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but cant identify kingpins behind Bawku conflict – Sam George laments Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but can’t identify kingp...

2 hours ago

Do the honourable thing and resign to protect credibility of EC – CODEO to Dr. Appiahene, Hajia Salima Do the honourable thing and resign to protect credibility of EC – CODEO to Dr. A...

3 hours ago

Juaben: Alleged 'wee' dealers attack police officers with pestle, sticks and stones Juaben: Alleged 'wee' dealers attack police officers with pestle, sticks and st...

3 hours ago

NDC Presidential race: Former Agric minister beg delegates in Savannah Region to give Mahama 100 endorsement NDC Presidential race: Former Agric minister beg delegates in Savannah Region to...

4 hours ago

Ethiopia's Tigray region. By Aude GENET AFP New cabinet unveiled for Ethiopia's Tigray

4 hours ago

Chadian soldiers stand guard watched by pardoned rebels following their release from Ndjamena's Klessoum prison. By Denis Sassou Gueipeur AFP Chad junta frees 380 pardoned rebels

5 hours ago

Former defence minister and half-brother of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, Kpatcha Gnassingbe C went on trial in 2011 for leading a failed coup. By EMILE KOUTON AFP Togo president's jailed half-brother sent to Gabon for medical reasons

Latest: News
body-container-line