Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but can’t identify kingpins behind Bawku conflict – Sam George laments

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has bemoaned the continuous killings in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

In his view, it is shocking that security agencies have not been able to clamp down on the violence in Bawku and its environs yet citizens are being terrorised by officers for no reason.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Sam George raised concern on the influx of weapons in Bawku, while urging the security agencies to go after the kingpins behind the supply of weapons used for the violence.

“If you talk to people on the ground of Bawku, the caliber of weaponry on the grounds in Bawku, it is a war. How are they getting the weapons? How are they getting the ammunition? Who is resourcing that conflict in Bawku? These are the fundamental questions we must ask ourselves,” the Ningo Prampram MP said in an interview on TV3 on Wednesday, April 5.

Sam George continued to ask, “How big is Bawku? What is the population of Bawku? Can’t our intelligence wing, be it National Security or NIB and all the amorphous institutions we have who terrorize citizens for no reason, they are telling us that they can’t identify, using intelligence, who the kingpins are behind this thing to pick them up?”

These concerns have been raised by the Ningo Prampram MP following the latest attack in Bawku.

On Monday, three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service were attacked and shot by unknown gunmen.

While two persons survived, the third officer died on the spot.