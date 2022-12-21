BlueSPACE Innovation Hub ends first edition of DevCon Summit

BluSPACE Innovation Hub has announced the successful completion of DevCon Summit, the premier conference for software developers.

The goal for this event was to bring together developers, entrepreneurs, and technology industry leaders in one room. It also aim to ensure developers are given the skills, tools and the needed equity they deserve in the digital economy.

The event, which took place on the 17th December, 2022 at One Airport Square in Accra, under the theme "Enabling Low-Code No-Code in Financial Services" brought together developers and featured panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and feedback we received for DevCon," said Samuel Amanor, CEO of BlueSPACE Africa.

He added, "The event exceeded all of our expectations and provided valuable insights and practical skills for attendees to advance their careers and drive innovation in the industry. The African digital economy needs 5m developers to build the $180B business potential that awaits Africa by 2030. We can't wait to do it all again next year and continue to provide a platform for developers to learn, grow, and connect."

Highlights of the event included panel discussions from Mest Portfolio Advisor Ashwin Ravichandran, CEO Devnest Systems Limited Albert Adjei-Laryea, Lead Developer BlueSPACE Kweku Bright and many more.

In addition to the educational and professional development opportunities, attendees also had the chance to network with their peers and connect with top employers.

The BlueSPACE Innovation Hub also announced the launch of its new digital skills and talent placement DigitalFACTORY & TalentFACTORY program at the event.

"We are providing access to digital skills that are designed to help individuals develop the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital world.

"The demand for digital skills is only going to continue to grow, and we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to gain the skills they need to succeed," said Onyeka Ekeh, Digital Skills Ops Lead BlueSPACE Innovation Hub.

She emphasised, "Our digital skills and talent placement program is designed to provide a comprehensive solution for individuals looking to build rewarding careers in the digital field."