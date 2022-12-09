ASASCO wins quiz competition organized by Darling Boy Fun Club

The Asamankese Senior High School has been adjudged winners of the Darling Boy Obodwan Festival Quiz Competition organized by Darling Boy Fun Club, held on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, in Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

They presented the winner of the competition with a plaque, exercise books, television, trophy and a cash prize of Ghc1,000. The first and the second runner-ups also received plaques, books and 800 cedis for the first runner-up and 500 cedis for the second runner-up.

Participating schools were the Asamakese Senior High School, St Thomas Senior High and Technical School, and Kwanyas Senior High School.

At the end of the 3rd round, ASASCO won by 94 points, followed by St Thomas 84 points and Kwanyas by 63 points.

According to Mr Kwame Owen Frempong aka Darling Boy, the CEO of the Fun Club, this is the second edition of the quiz competition and it's his vision of Darling Boy fun club to improve education in West Akyem Municipality.

He added that they will do their best to achieve that. He added that it is important to nurture and harness the intellectual abilities of the students by inculcating into them the Maths and Science quizzes.

"Again, the fun club will give scholarships to the best students in the Municipality who will have the best grade in their exams," he emphasised.