E/R: Over 1,000 BECE candidates to partake in Nana Kofi Akomea mock exams in Fanteakwa South

The 2nd Deputy Vice chairman for Fanteakwa South New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomeah Jnr has donated BECE mock examination materials to the Fanteakwa South Educational Directorate.

The purpose of the materials is to enable the directorate to prepare the over one thousand final year candidates adequately for their final examination.

Presenting the materials, Nana Akomea Jnr said, a lot of departments in the district have made requests for assistance but he has decided to push his support education first.

"I see education as a great investment for future leaders and nothing prevents me from supporting the young ones to succeed in life," he elaborated.

He, however, assured his continuous support for quality education for constituents and appealed to all stakeholders for collaboration.

Meanwhile, the District Director of Education, Mr. Matthew Adu Bobi upon receiving the items thanked Nana Akomea Jnr for the support.

He recounted the various supports that the directorate and other schools in the district have benefited from the NPP communicator and promised to make good use of the materials.

Mr. Prosper Kene Mausorley, the 1st Vice Chairman of the party expressed his surprise about the numerous supports Nana Akomea Jnr has been giving to help develop education in the district.

In attendance were some Constituency Executives, Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Headmasters and mistresses and other staff at the education Office.