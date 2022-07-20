Registered Nurses & Midwives Association demand payment of trainee allowances

20.07.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called on government to issue the needed financial clearance for the payment of all outstanding allowances of trainees and rotation nurses and midwives.

In a statement in solidarity with the trainees, the association also called for the provision of permanent employment for those awaiting employment in the health sector.

“We call on the Ministry of Health to do the needful by directing the Ghana Health Service, Teaching Hospitals, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and all other agencies responsible for the posting of the 2019 Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) and Nurse Assistant Preventive (NAP) who have already been registered on the MoH recruitment portal to do so immediately.”

The association further urged all nurses and midwives awaiting employment by government to trust their group leaders and updates from engagements with the ministries of health and finance.

It said they should desist from any acts that will affect the image of the nursing and midwifery professions in Ghana negatively.

The association also called on the Ministry of Health “to investigate all allegations of corrupt practices in the posting of nurses and midwives, and further call on the Ministry to refrain from arresting nurses and midwives who come to the Ministry of Health to demand for their posting.”

“We call on all trainees rotation nurses and midwives and all categories of unemployed nurses and midwives to remain calm as the leadership of GRNMA work with your group leaders and the ministries of health and finance to find a lasting solution to your issues,” it added.

---citinewsroom