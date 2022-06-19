Happy Father's Day To All Fathers

All great women were first birthed by men

Many men have been as caring as the hen

Out of men, great nations have been born

Men are worthy to wear the Fathers’ Day gown

Today, we lift high fathers who never turned their back on children like wife of Lot

We appreciate men who stayed in spite of the rot

Such men who have stood by women for years

Those who even in nothingness have dried many tears.

To fathers who have doubled as mothers

Who wake to search for our good like hunters

Those who even in the absence of employment

Still sees to our growth and development.

To the men who have been broken-hearted for long

Yet have stood to do no other woman wrong

To the men whose women deserted because you had no money

You are those we are celebrating today as testimony.

To the fathers who have had unhappy marriage

And notwithstanding, have still gathered courage

To those whose marriages are like bitter bile

Regardless you still carry us a great mile.

To full fulfilling fathers, we give you appreciation

To fantastic fantasizing fathers we give you oration

To far-fetched fabulous fathers we give you appellation

And to our faithful fanciful fascinating fathers we give you standing ovation.

To the fathers who are fathers by deeds not by gender

To the fathers who ensure that their homes are not put asunder

To you such fathers who have given us life

To you such capital “F” Fathers, I give you hi-five.

Poet-Shaddy

19/6/2022