Nkoranza youth fear they'll be killed in Police cell if they're arrested for any offence – MP

The rioting youth in Nkoranza who were arrested and kept in police cells at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region say they fear for their lives, according to the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South Constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum.

The MP said the youth fear they would be killed just as their colleague, Albert Donkor, who was allegedly killed by the police while in their custody.

Mr. Agyekum made these revelations in an interview with 3FM's Sunrise Hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Thursday.

“Those in the custody are even afraid. They don't feel safe because they believe they could be killed just like Albert Donkor, so they said they are not safe”.

The MP added that even those who were shot with live bullets by the police and are currently receiving treatments at the hospital are under police guard to be arrested.

“About 8 or 9 people are in the hospital now who were shot by the police with live bullets and they [Police] are waiting for the bullets to be removed from their bodies for them to be arrested”.

“The boys who have been shot in their stomach and are in the hospital …the police are waiting to arrest them. They [police] are about 30 of them, stationed at the hospital”, the MP explained.

Appeals for Lawyers

Mr. Agyekum urged human right lawyers in both Ghana and internationally to come to the aid of these youth who have been arrested by the police in Nkoranza.

“We want a lawyer for them. Even if you are not from Nkoranza, the human right lawyers, come here…the boys need lawyers. We need to look at the finalities to these shootings in Ghana”.

The MP assured that “we will not leave it to God as far as the Nkoranza shootings are concerned”.

“I urged all the human right organizations in Ghana to please put an eye on what is going on in Nkoranza now. Don't close it. Let’s see the finalities because if a police officer shoots someone and kills him, what is the processes”. The media must also come to Nkoranza and see for themselves what is happening”.

Appeal to international communities

Mr. Kwadwo Agyekum urged the international communities must not brush aside police actions against innocent citizens in the country just as what has transpired in Nkoranza.

“I am calling on the international community, the US Embassy in Ghana, the European Union, human rights lawyers to put an eye on what is happening in Nkoranza. We need to look at the finalities”.

