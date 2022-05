The 37 Military Hospital has announced the closure of its maternity ward for fumigation starting today, May 11, 2022

The fumigation will last till Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

In a statement released on May 10, the hospital said the fumigation was necessary to rid the unit of any infestation.

The maternity unit will be opened to the public on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

However, measures have been put in place to attend to emergency cases that may arise during this period.