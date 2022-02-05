A Woman Was in Shock And Thought, It Was A Daydream

A civil servant woman, a citizen of the German city, Hagen, came home from work, unlocked her room door and experience an unbelievable shocking situation.

She (unlocked) opened the room door and suddenly had a "bad daydream", a fat wild boar (bush-pig) was relaxing comfortably on her living room couch, somehow exhausted but probably grunting contentedly.

Even the police explicitly stated in their statement that it was "no joke". When the 39-year-old woman opened her front door at around 1.20 p.m., she found herself, face to face with a full-grown wild boar, relaxing on the couch. According to the woman, the pig was trapped, because it couldn't find its way back.

The frightened woman quickly closed the door again and called the police. When a patrol car arrived on the scene, the wild boar, weighing about 60 kilograms, had already devastated the interior and then made itself comfortable on the living room couch. The animal had probably entered the flat through an opened patio door, the officers suspected, as it went inside and the door closed, the wild boar was trapped.

Wild boars can "look cute", but they can also be "very dangerous", the police warned. Not least, for that reason, they called in a hunter to help lure the animal into freedom without stress. In the end, the black boar tumbled away and found its way back into the wild unharmed. Wild boars usually breed in spring. During this time they protect their young from enemies. Do not approach young animals, but rather keep your distance, the officials advised. "And if one shows up in your living room, always call the police."

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)